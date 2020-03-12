Burnt orange is undeniably one of the hottest colours which never gets out of style or trend that shines bright in the sun.

Orange might come forward as being aggressive sometimes because of how bright and bold it is. If you need to make an appearance or statement at any event, burnt orange is the colour to rock.

Wearing this colour can be quite tricky as it requires soft makeup. Some people have been able to pull it off effortlessly.

Some fashionable celebrities have rocked this colour to events and they stood out on the red carpet. From Beverly Naya to Bimbo Ademoye, here are some of the celebrities that slayed in this colour.

1. Beverly Naya brought a new definition to rocking ‘Adire’ and we love it. The amazing outfit had detailed pleats on the sequin.

She looked sexy and classy effortlessly and she did this without showing any cleavage.

2. Bimbo Ademoye stepped out in a classy look as she rocked one sleeve dress that accentuates her beautiful shape. The details in the pleat and total look is everything you need to stand out.

3. You can rock burnt orange to your workplace with this style, Lilly Afe served a classy style with this dress and her stilettos. She matched the colours of her shoes with her bag.