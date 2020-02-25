Rocking a suit for a business meeting requires you to look corporate and without bringing so much attention to yourself.

This makes some people opt for a dark coloured suit with a subtle look. We think you can go subtle with African prints.

African prints have gained popularity in the fashion world as many designers, influencers and editors are embracing the flexibility of the fabric. From Ankara to tie and dye (Adire), African print suits are made into skirts and pants.

We spotted some amazing designs on some fashion lovers. These fashion influencers and celebrities have proven that you can maintain the vibes that come with wearing a suit.

Rocking a suit made with African print fabrics will help you explore with colours as you couldn’t with a regular suit. Here are some looks that will inspire your style.

1. ‘Adire’ is one of the African prints that designers are beginning to explore. It helps you rock a colourful outfit effortlessly. Style influencer, Ozinna Amudu made us falling in love ‘Adire’ by rocking a two-piece suit that had us crushing. This is one look you shouldn't hesitate to try.

2. Bolanle Olukanni rocked an Ankara suit the way a fashionista should. She paired the look with the trendy transparent sandals which eased up the look.

3. Tassels haven’t looked so beautiful the way it did on this outfit. What’s an African print suit without drama?

Inidima Okojie, who is known to be very fashionable, didn't sleep on rocking an ‘Adire suit and we love it. You can secure the bag with this amazing look.

4. Skirt suit also has a way of bringing out your feminine side as seen on Media personality, Ariyiike Dimples. She paired the look with s black turtleneck top which gave off some confident vibe.

The stilettos are just the right shoes for a boss chic style.

ALSO READ: 3 ways your faves inspired us to rock different Ankara prints for the weekend

5. Style influencer, Angel Obasi killed this power look with her Ankara suit. The choice of patterns is beautiful and she had the right swag that would make you close a business deal.

Stilettos always compliment suit and it did with this look.