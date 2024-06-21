Here's how often you should wash your jeans

There has always been an ongoing debate about how often jeans should be washed and even how they should be washed. Many experts have put forth their reasons and there is a general concession that jeans shouldn't be washed often.

Why you shouldn’t wash your jeans often

1. It leads to wear and tear

ADVERTISEMENT

Denim makers advise against washing jeans often, as it affects shape, colour, and longevity. Unwashed jeans improve appearance through creases and exposure to the elements.

Additionally, less frequent washing can help prevent denim fibres from breaking down prematurely, reducing the likelihood of holes or rips.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Frequent washing harms the environment

Washing jeans contributes to the denim fashion industry's carbon footprint and plastic pollution since old jeans are discarded where they form landfills and harm the environment since they are non-biodegradable.

ADVERTISEMENT

How often should you wash your jeans?

The frequency of washing jeans depends on how many times they are worn and where you wear them. For instance, if you wear them to a building construction site, they are likely to get very dirty.

Denim is a thick fabric, so it can be worn multiple times between washes. It is recommended to wash jeans after 10 or more wears, once every two weeks, or whenever they smell stale or unpleasant.