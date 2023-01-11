ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s how men's fashion can be less boring on the red carpet

Temi Iwalaiye

It’s officially awards season and as we all know women are the ones who dominate the red carpet.

How men can look better at award shows
How men can look better at award shows

Men either dress boring or outrageous. It is so important to strike a balance between fashion and hilarity.

He always sticks to the classics. A well-fitted tuxedo complete with a cumberbund will never steer you wrong but we have seen that so many times.

Black is a classic but awfully boring colour that makes you part of the crowd, a pop of colour goes a long way.

Instead of the typical suits, try flared pants, jackets, and shimmering outfits to tap into your feminine side.

Never underestimate the power of a stylish fitting coat, it does not have to be a suit jacket all the time, just like Adekunle Gold pair it with a silk jacket, flared pants and platform boots.

This Balmain jacket is perfect for the red carpet [Twitter]
This Balmain jacket is perfect for the red carpet [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

A statement jacket says a lot without actually saying much. It adds character and makes the person wearing it seem more interesting.

