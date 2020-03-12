The Nollywood actress is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good.

The fashion influencer sure knows how to look good in a particular colours and she proved that in red outfits. It’s no news that she got her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that.

Lilly Afegbai has the perfect skin and sense of style that makes her stand out in every event. We spotted some amazing looks Lilly Afe pulled off with red outfits and she sure looks good in them.

Here are some of the looks that got our attention on the ‘gram.

1. She rocked a body con dress that had detailed pleats all over. The knee length gown showed off her beautiful body shape and skin.

2. This outfit was a very risky one to pull off and she did justice to it effortlessly. The sequin outfits had a train that showed off her skin.

It’s one of the outfits that leaves an unforgettable impression on people on the red carpet and we think she slayed the look.

3. Lilly Afe rocked a leng gown that had wrapping at the chest and an exposed part in her stomach that was nice. She looked classy in this outfit and we love it.