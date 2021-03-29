The 4th edition of 3Music Awards happened on Saturday, March 27, 2021, seeing Ghanaian acts picking awards for work they have done under the year of review.

Aside from the presentation of the awards, red was also a welcomed addition and Ghanaian celebrities, of course, didn't disappoint.

Personalities across the country all came to the event looking all glammed up, classy and elegant and we can't get over the moment they all shared together at the event.

We applaud their risk-taking which has ultimately given us impeccable style tips for our next events. See pictures of our best-dressed stars from the event below:

Jasmine Djang.

The Miss Malaika queen graced the event in a red dazzling sweetheart long dress by Nady's collection, looking all snatched and radiant.

Jasmine Djang

Nana Akua Addo

Hold on second! Contrary to popular opinion, this is not a dress. You can never go wrong with a little black dress and Nana Akua can prove it. We can get over the flawless makeup and of course, the water curls detailed hairstyle making her look like a real-life doll.

Nana Akua Addo

Efe Grace

The long black sequin dress did magic on her body.

Efe Grace

Diana Hamilton

A virtuous lady by all standard. Diana's green outfit is everything fashion-forward.

Diana Hamilton

King Promise

Amidst all the trolling, King Promise has stuck to his style and the world is now seeing what he saw. Cool kid style with a touch of flamboyance from old school days. And yes, there’s the camboo.

King Promise

Kidi

The Akata concept turns up best fits for the night.

Kidi

Naa Ashorkor

Naa was the host of the night and she showed us how to grace an event in style as she rocked the crayon mini dress by Pistis Gh.

Naa Ashorkor

Sadiq Abdulai Abu

The entrepreneur was present at the event and we can't get enough of the northern vibes he brought to the event.

Sadiq Abdulai Abu

Joey B

Joey B's cowboy outfit did great on his body and we loved it.

Joey B

Beverly Afaglo

Just when we thought Beverly was giving us a break in the slay game, she dazzled in the sparkling thin high slit gown at the event.

Kalybos

Bringing all the cool guy vibes to the event, Kalybos looked dapper and clean in that power suit.