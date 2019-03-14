Fashion month is officially over and we have the hottest trends to expect this coming season courtesy of style bible, Vogue.

Fashion Month sets the tone for the season to come in terms of styles and trends to follow. Take cues from some of your favourite designers as you put together your Spring Summer looks.

Vogue has put together the definitive looks to watch out for and we give you some real life examples of how to nail the look off the runway.

Take a look!

En Beige

Vogue writes:

Christen it with a fancy name – “contemporary oatmeal”, “stony ground” – if you desire, but the catwalks were clear on the colour of the season: be more beige. Riccardo Tisci redrew Burberry in 50 shades of classic-trench-coat colour, and the neutral snuck into collections as diverse as Max Mara (where it was to be expected) and Balmain (where, perhaps, it was not). Head-to-toe is how the internationally sleek will be wearing it come spring.

This stylish girl gang have managed to nail neutrals. Wearing varying shades of beige, they have teamed their looks with white neutrals and pops of neon green. For a more relaxed look, wear your beige ensemble with a pair of crisp white trainers.

Chance of Lace

Vogue writes:

A trend that first surfaced in the Cruise collections cemented its status for spring: lace is no longer a lunching lady, and now has “down with the kids” aspirations. Next season’s exemplars at Christopher Kane, Erdem and Victoria Beckham saw lace sliced and diced, and reworked into masculine silhouettes.

Style influencer Fisayo Longe show us how to wear lace without being too risque. She's paired her black lace slip dress with a stylish and sleek black turtle neck. Dress it up with a pair of heels for the evening or down with a pair of sneakers or boots for running around during the day.

Craft work

Vogue writes:

There will be no getting away from folk elements next season: from patchworked Seventies-era crochet to fisherman weaves to macramé appliqué, its threads left to fly, a crafty theme swept through the spring collections. There’s nothing homespun about this trend, though: artisanal handiwork has gone high-end.

Studio Imo are the go-to brand for crochet masterpieces. From sexy dresses to unique jumpers, this talented design duo have brought a new meaning to an age old hobby. You can take part in the is craft work trend with a piece for the stylish brand.

Get into print

Vogue writes:

Fashion’s preoccupation with florals is inexhaustible but for 2019 it’s nearing saturation point: now, prints should be worn all-over, clashed merrily and madly with little concern for what goes with what. Versace and Dolce & Gabbana set the tone in Milan with pieces that mixed the puritanical with the proud, executed in retina-searing hues; Balenciaga picked up the print pointer with a collection that fused the most severe of tailoring silhouettes with shouty print-splattered dresses, a take on the Balenciaga logo for those customers madly buying into branding. Wall flowers need not apply.

Who else to come to for clashing prints and smart layering that the style queen herself Julez. Thrust into the spotlight last year when her Instagram blew up, Julez has consistently pushed the boundaries with her style and just like the designers on the runway, she's not afraid to mix, match and clash.

Fruity Suiting

Vogue writes:

The easiest way to energise your wardrobe? Take your tailoring in joyful tutti frutti shades next spring. At the recently revived Escada, suits came in saturated shades of mimosa, while citrus shades proliferated at Balenciaga, Roksanda, Peter Pilotto and Boss. Optic white shoes are the footwear match of choice, and as for underneath? Ideally, nada.

Jennifer Oseh is the colourful queen. With her emerging, vibrant womenswear label WildKulture, Oseh manages to try her hand at every style in every conceivable colour. Her monochromatic fits are the stuff of legends and this lavender suit is no different. Pair your fruity suit with a clashing top just like Jennifer for a more fashion-forward look.