Here are 5 fabulous outfits from Instagram that we cannot wait to try out

This holiday season, we may need some style inspiration and these stylish Instagrammers have got us covered. Take a look!

  • Published:
Some of our favorite social media influencers and bloggers have stepped up their fashion game for the festive season and are providing endless outfit inspo. Here are 5 fabulous outfits from Instagram that we cannot wait to try out.

Check out some of our favourite outfits that we spotted on our Instagram feed this week and see if you cannot get some ideas for your own holiday looks.

1. Afua Rida

Ghanaian fashion blogger Afua Rida looks cute as a button in this pretty and flirty dress by DOS Clothing Store. This would be perfect for a Christmas party of a festive dinner with friends.

2. Yemisi Abraham

Fashion and lifestyle blogger Yemisi Abraham, also known as Serrabellum looks impossibly chic in a look from Emmy Kasbit's latest collection inspired by Calabar. She wears the unique pant suit with no shirt underneath but if you're not as daring, feel free to style it differently.

3. Eki Ogunbor

 

Style blogger and fashion write Eki Ogunbor knows how to do it for the curvy girls. Her ladylike style is always a mood and we love what she's done with this ankara material. This simple yet stylish dress is versatile and can be worn night or day depending on a few choice accesories.

4. Freddie Harrel

Influencer and entrepreneur Freddie Harrel has the cutest sense of style. She's strikes a delicate balance between fashion forward and timeless with a dash of sophisticat thrown in. This floaty blue dress is perfect for the holiday season. We love!

5. Bonang Matheba

Bonang is serving serious Barbie vibes in this cute pink two piece. Perfect for a sunny day out!

