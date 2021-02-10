Launched in Lagos, Nigeria on the 2nd of February, 2021, the ready-to-wear luxury brand, Herbert and Hana, has hugely taken to the promotion of effortless style and class.

Their creations features an eclectic mix of cutting-edge colors and textures, as well as bold silhouettes designed to meet the sartorial needs of a melting pot of stylish individuals. It also incorporates luxe fabrics and detailed processes all reflective of the brand's objective to deliver quality and exquisiteness.

The Nigerian fashion industry has attracted global attention as seen by the rise in demand for its goods. Drawing from GDP reports by the National Bureau of Statistics, the average growth of the "textile, apparel and footwear" sector as at 2010 was 17%.

Herbert And Hana Launches Luxury Brand, Features Classic Pieces That Transcends Time. (Herbert and Lana)

Following that data, the Herbert and Hana brand has made its range of products available globally via its website and social platforms.

"Just Herbert" for men and "Just Hana" for women which are the divisions of the H&H brand, caters to both sexes, redefining and reimagining style.

Since its launch, the brand has been on a progressive sail across platforms and is reportedly the name on every fashionista's lips. With a H&H piece, it is easy to experiment with personal style and, thus, make a fashion statement.

The brand is set to drive traffic in the fashion industry and to become one of the globe's biggest ready-to-wear luxury brands.

