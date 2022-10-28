Cute Saint’s new collection makes use of prints to create free-flowing outfits suitable for the hot and dry season that we are about to enter.
Groovy mono, Dotun and Emmanuel Umoh walk Cute Saint's runway for Lagos Fashion Week
Lagos Fashion is in full swing and the highlight of the first day is Cute Saint’s new collection.
Read Also
He draws heavily from Lagos culture and fashion like the eyo masquerade. Yet, it is still quite urban. The title of the collection is, ‘Omo Eko’.
One of the highlights of this collection is how the beads are made from cowry. He mixes silk, linen and Ankara to create an afro-centric collection. The collection is captioned, “mixes its trademark textile design with vibrant colours and contemporary runway designs."
"This collection pays homage to Lagos's fading Eyo history and serves as a sentimental reminder of its beauty.”
The highlight of this collection is recent Big Brother Naija housemates Dotun Oloniyo, Groovymono and Emmanuel Umoh. Quite interesting to see them strutting the runway, and they did so beautifully.
