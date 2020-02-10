Burna Boy was among the five artists that were nominated in the Best World Music Album category and Sunday, January 26, 2020, was supposed to be a big night for him and Nigerian music.

Everyone was looking out for Burna Boy at the Grammys. From what he would wear to what he would say on stage if he wins the award etc. But it didn’t quite end up to be the glorious night Nigerians were anticipating for as Angelique Kidjo beat the Nigerian to the award.

The enthusiasm waned for everyone including Burna Boy who stayed away from social media until two days later when he congratulated Kidjo on what was her fourth Grammy win.

Even more surprising, Burna Boy did not even share photos of his red carpet moment from the Grammy and anyone looking out for what he wore could not find anything until the music star shared some snaps on his social media.

For the Grammy night, Burna Boy who was styled by his sister, Ronami Ogulu was decked in a regal outfit from the Men Autumn Winter 2020 collection by Tokyo James.

The two-way suit outfit was characterised by unique prints and patterns. He looked dapper as he rocked the suit with a white shirt and a neck chain with the image of Fela in place of a tie.

He complimented the amazing look with his neatly plaited cornrows and silver grills on his teeth, which made him look like a bag of money.

While this was an amazing look, it was nothing like the cultural masterpiece we expected from Burna Boy.

Since his rant about the font with which his name was written on the Coachella promotional materials, Burna crafted the image of an African rep. After his mum’s powerful speech at the 2019 BET Awards about Africa, Burna Boy named his fourth album African Giant to properly brand his message of African identity.

But on Grammy night, Burna was not that African Giant, especially with his outfit. He would have walked the title a bit better if the suit was made with an Ankara or Aso-oke fabric.

It was underwhelming from Burna Boy, not from a fashion sense but from his failure to align his fashion with his brand in one of the biggest nights of his career.

We think the style was amazing but he could have celebrated his African heritage with the fabric just like the award winner, Angélique Kidjo.