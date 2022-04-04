Grammy Awards 2022: The best-dressed women

There is no point doing worst- dressed list because most women looked ‘mid’. There was time to think of what to wear, they had access to stylists, image consultants and designers and they still didn’t bring the heat.

Saweetie

Saweetie in Valentino was a sight for sore eyes, you might question the colour pink but she was certainly giving in the crop top and flared skirt.

Snoh Aalegra

Snoh is such a Sade Adu lookalike with her up in a bun, the hair compliments this metallic dress by Versace. Though more jewellery would have improved the look.

Lady Gaga

Ever since Lady Gaga took a break from crazy fashion, she has been steadily killing it. She looks great in Armani Prive.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany’s look is one of the best looks of the night. She looked golden in a custom made Prada.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy looked like a barbie on a one-year-old child cake, it gave red carpet gorgeousness.

Honourable mentions

Sza

Sza looked like a garden fairy, absolutely gorgeous.

HER