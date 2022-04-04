These five women were distinguished from the crowd. You could tell from how confident they looked, the styling, fitting, hair and makeup all came together but I can’t say the same for others.
Grammy Awards 2022: The best-dressed women
These are the top looks we gleaned from the Grammys red carpet.
There is no point doing worst- dressed list because most women looked ‘mid’. There was time to think of what to wear, they had access to stylists, image consultants and designers and they still didn’t bring the heat.
Saweetie
Saweetie in Valentino was a sight for sore eyes, you might question the colour pink but she was certainly giving in the crop top and flared skirt.
Snoh Aalegra
Snoh is such a Sade Adu lookalike with her up in a bun, the hair compliments this metallic dress by Versace. Though more jewellery would have improved the look.
Lady Gaga
Ever since Lady Gaga took a break from crazy fashion, she has been steadily killing it. She looks great in Armani Prive.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany’s look is one of the best looks of the night. She looked golden in a custom made Prada.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy looked like a barbie on a one-year-old child cake, it gave red carpet gorgeousness.
Honourable mentions
Sza
Sza looked like a garden fairy, absolutely gorgeous.
HER
Typically HER in a jumpsuit but a black woman in yellow always slays.
