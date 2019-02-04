It's the month of love and Makioba is giving us a collection filled with Valentines- worthy dresses modeled by none other than Glory Edozien.

As we announced last month, plus-size womenswear brand Makioba will be celebrating the everyday woman each month with a special muse and this month, they have chosen business mentor and productivity coach Glory Edozien from Inspired by Glory and 9 to 5 chick.

In an accompanying press release, the brand wrote:

Hello February! F is for the Love of Love

January has finally passed and February is upon us now; the month of Love! Also the month we decide our national future. This gives us a powerful February of love and politics.

Our February muse, Glory Edozien of Inspired By Glory is a perfect embodiment of these 2 phenomenons, as she is just as loving as she is empowering.

The clothes in this edition are designed to highlight all the fabulous aspects of a woman’s body, celebrate her femininity and radiate her confidence.

Why not let the muse show you!

Glory Edozien is Makioba's February Muse as the brand celebrates the month of love
Credits

Designer: Makioba (@MakiobaOfficial)

Model: Glory Edozien (@inspiredbyglory)

Photography: Smiles Fotografi (@SmilesFotografi)

Make-up: Akinde Rachel Moyosore (@justrana_beauty)