One of the key elements in wedding decision making for brides is choosing the perfect wedding attire, especially for the traditional wedding. Many try but not all are able to wear them in style as they should.

We always looked at Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo as one who would make a beautiful bride, considering how many times we’ve swooned over her red carpet looks.

The actress just nailed the perfect look for a bride in a gorgeous traditional wedding dress.

In an Instagram post, Gloria is seen in a Kente wedding dress styled by herself.

The post has her as the muse with Divine Casey Gh as the makeup artiste and hair made by Glowcity_wear salon.

Not much has been said about Gloria Sarfo having a wedding soon or not, but when the time does come, she will be gorgeous in her gown as seen in the photos below.

With these looks, the actress just gave us the complete imagery of her big day.

