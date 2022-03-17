Get to know Olivia Yace, Miss World second runner up

Karolina Biewleska from Poland is the 70th Miss World. The second position went to Miss USA, Shree Saini and Africa came third with Cote d'Ivoire, Olivia Yace.

Olivia first dazzled us with her gown and head gear made from cowries in 2021 when she emerged as Miss Cote D' Ivoire.

Olivia is a 24 year old student with a Degree in Marketing and Management.