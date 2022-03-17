Olivia Yace, Miss Cote D’ Ivoire 2021 is the second runner up of the Miss World contest held in Puerto Rico.
Get to know Olivia Yace, Miss World second runner up
Africa was well represented at the Miss World contest.
Karolina Biewleska from Poland is the 70th Miss World. The second position went to Miss USA, Shree Saini and Africa came third with Cote d'Ivoire, Olivia Yace.
Olivia first dazzled us with her gown and head gear made from cowries in 2021 when she emerged as Miss Cote D' Ivoire.
Olivia is a 24 year old student with a Degree in Marketing and Management.
Acoording to the Miss World page, "She enjoys singing, dancing and travelling. Mama Mia is her favourite film and her favourite song is: ‘This Little Light of Mine.’ If Olivia could invite someone for dinner it would be Michelle Obama as she admires her as a role model."
