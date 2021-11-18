RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Get set for Beverly Naya's new 'skin' fashion collection

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Beverly Naya's fashion line 'Be Naya' is set to release a new collection on Sunday, November, 21 2021.

Bevelry debuts some pieces from her collection [instagram/bevelry]


Actress and producer, Beverly Naya has a fashion line called Be Naya. Earlier this year, she released a collection full of Ankara prints and designs.

This collection was hugely successful and many of her friends rocked it. Be Naya will release another collection, called the 'skin collection'.

Be Naya has released snippets in anticipation of the major drop.

From the snippets dropped on Beverly’s and her brand’s page, we can tell already it is full of leather, silk, and brown cotton hues.

Very sensual and earthy, and we cannot wait for the full drop.

