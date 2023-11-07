How to copy Hilda Baci’s casual style without breaking the bank

Her casual style is effortlessly chic and affordable, and you can easily recreate her looks on Fashion Nova without breaking the bank.

Leather leggings and square collar crop top

Hilda loves to wear shiny leggings and square-collar crop tops for a night out. This look is both sexy and sophisticated, and it's perfect for a club, bar, or dinner date.

To recreate this look on Fashion Nova, you can get a pair of black shiny leggings for just ₦8,900 and a square collar crop top for ₦5,600.

Distressed mom jeans and corset top

Hilda also loves to wear distressed mom jeans and corset tops for a more casual look. This look is perfect for running errands, going to the movies, or meeting up with friends for lunch.

Fashion Nova has a great selection of distressed mom jeans and corsets. You can find a pair of jeans for just ₦10,500 and a corset top for ₦13,300.

Slim-fit flared jeans and white crop top

Slim-fit flared jeans and white crop tops are another great option for a casual look. This look is both flattering and stylish, and it's perfect for any occasion.

You can find a pair of slim-fit flared jeans on Fashion Nova for ₦18,500 and a white crop top for ₦13,300.

Two-piece mini skirt and crop top

Two-piece mini skirts and crop tops are perfect for parties and hangouts. This look is both fun and flirty, and it's sure to turn heads.

Fashion Nova has a great selection of two-piece mini skirts and crop tops. You can find an outfit similar to Hilda's for just ₦21,200.

How to style these outfits

To style the shiny leggings and square collar crop top, add a pair of heels and a statement necklace.

To style the distressed mom jeans and a corset top, add a pair of sneakers or boots.

To style the slim-fit flared jeans and white crop top, add a pair of heels to dress it up.

To style the two-piece mini skirt and crop top, add a pair of heels and a statement clutch.