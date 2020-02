The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Award held on Thursday, February 6,2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The awards aims to celebrate all the TV and films stars in Hollywood, a lot of stars were spotted from Kerry Washington, to Issa Rae to Tika Sumpter.

Also presented was our very own Genevieve Nnaji. The 40-year-old award-winning Nollywood superstar, looked stunning and chic in a floral print ruffle dress and white block heels. Check out her pictures below: