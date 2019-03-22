Garmspot's first ever Accra pop-up was a roaring success, check it out!

The pop up drew a large crowd of streetwear and lifestyle fashion fanatics who were eager to get their hands on brands such as: Free The Youth Ghana, Vikaveli Fashion, Godly Lagos, The Vintage Smith, Jaxx cosmetics, Detail Africa, Severe Nature, Vok and David Blackmore.

Guests were also treated to specially curated pieces from Garmspot, with an exclusive collection titled “ACCRA” made available to buy at the event. Special hats, sweaters, hoodies and silk shirts from Saints Nigeria, I.N Official and Off-days were also present at the pop-up.

Check out photos from the event below!