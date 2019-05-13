The 30-year-old actress showed off her sensational, toned figure in a variety of outfits and revealed all about the smash hit HBO series as well as what the future holds for her.

In one image, Nathalie wears a black skirt with a titillating slit that shows off her stunning legs. She paired the racy skirt with a brown leather top layered with a black slip top. She completed the outfit with strappy black heels that added a couple inches to her 5ft 7in frame.

Nathalie opened up to Elle about her character on Game of Thrones and how it felt to die only a couple episodes from the end.

She also discussed her upcoming projects, including Mindy Kaling's remake of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Speaking to the question of 'Why does diversity on set matter?" She said, "It just does. When you have a room of people that looks like the world outside, it makes for a working environment that is, for me personally, so much more relaxed."