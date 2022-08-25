Funke Akindele looks regal for 45th birthday photoshoot

Funke Akindele is popular for her role in Jenifa's diary and Omo Ghetto. She wears many hats, mother, director, actor, politician and influencer.

Even though this year, she had a fair share of controversies she pulled off slaying outfits for her birthday with the help of stylist Medlin Boss.

Her first look was a mustard aso-ebi with exaggerated sleeves and black lace by Somo and Somo. The interesting thing about this look was the corseted waist and mustard on black women is always an overkill.

In this pink suit by Medlin Boss Couture for her second look, Funke channeled femininity in a way that made us think of Janelle Monae and capped it off with a pixie cut.

Her third look was a regal pink gown from Somo by Somo. The stones on the dress and the way the sleeves cascaded were simply gorgeous.

She created an intriguing transition video with dance, I am Itom where she wore different outfits ranging from suits to casual two pieces to Iro and Buba.