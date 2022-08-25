RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Funke Akindele looks regal for 45th birthday photoshoot

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's a look at Funke Akindele's gorgeous birthday pictures and outfits.

Funke Akindele's birthday pictures [Instagram/FunkeAkindele]
Funke Akindele's birthday pictures [Instagram/FunkeAkindele]

It’s not every day one turns 45 while running for the second-most position in Lagos State.

Funke Akindele is popular for her role in Jenifa's diary and Omo Ghetto. She wears many hats, mother, director, actor, politician and influencer.

Even though this year, she had a fair share of controversies she pulled off slaying outfits for her birthday with the help of stylist Medlin Boss.

Her first look was a mustard aso-ebi with exaggerated sleeves and black lace by Somo and Somo. The interesting thing about this look was the corseted waist and mustard on black women is always an overkill.

In this pink suit by Medlin Boss Couture for her second look, Funke channeled femininity in a way that made us think of Janelle Monae and capped it off with a pixie cut.

Her third look was a regal pink gown from Somo by Somo. The stones on the dress and the way the sleeves cascaded were simply gorgeous.

She created an intriguing transition video with dance, I am Itom where she wore different outfits ranging from suits to casual two pieces to Iro and Buba.

Her last look was a blue gown befitting for the queen of England. With a cap flowing downwards and the embroidery on the gown, her entire outfit screamed - Her excellency!

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
