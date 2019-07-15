As a distinctive textile type, adire first emerged in the city of Abeokuta, a center for cotton production, weaving, and indigo-dyeing in the nineteenth century. The prototype was tie-dyed kijipa, a handwoven cloth dyed with indigo for use as wrappers and covering cloths.

They are typically handmade by Yoruba women and have strong connections to the Yoruba culture, one which is where Creative Director Olufunke Adepoju hails from.

In a statement released by the brand:

“The Adunni Collection, was named after my aunty who passed away. She was an inspiration to me. She was strong but very feminine, hard but still soft and caring. Her oriki was Adunni, which means “A beautiful child has come to this land”. She depicted the many faces of a woman, her life

was somewhat always a sacrifice for us all. She always put everyone else before herself and this embodies the essence of a woman. It was always so enamouring as she still put up a show : a glamorous, happy and effortless show.

To celebrate her, I thought about a fabric to epitomize her essence and my love for Adire, came up. I’ve loved Adire for a very long time and it’s always been interesting to me. The uniqueness, originality and versatility of the prints excites me. The bright colors and the way the fusion of the prints and patterns come together is so beautiful.

Adire, for me, depicts not only my aunty , but the essence of a woman : her strength, femininity, and delicate nature.”

Fashion and Style guru, Veronica Odeka, serves as the perfect muse for The Adunni Collection as she represents the Funke Adepoju woman in many ways than one. A mother, an entrepreneur, a wife – a strong willed woman, whose style is only a glimpse into her beautifully complexed world.

The Adunni Collection stays true to the Funke Adepoju aesthetic. It is filled with frills, fringed and of course, the famous Funke Adepoju fit."

Olufunke Adepoju is the creative director of Nigerian eponymous brand, Funke Adepoju. According to her bio, her love for designing began a few years ago when she was in the University and started re-inventing old t-shirts and skirts for her classmates, giving them a more edgy, sophisticated appeal through beading and embellishments. After graduating, her passion to create wonderful designs never died and the requests for these pieces still kept trouping in from both friends and family.

The brand we now know and love, Funke Adepoju was created in 2008 and since then has gone from strength to strength capturing the essence of Nigerian femininity through it's beautifully crafted clothes.