The Nigerian menswear brand unveiled the new lookbook featuring TV host/actor VJ Adams and skit actor Jagpreet Dadiala as they sport the designer’s versatile wardrobe.

Fit for the sophisticated man of style, the label showcases its classic tailoring with impressive cuts, alongside practical everyday wears making each piece from the collection look thus quirky, cool and refined.

The label has evolved over the years due to its eye for detail and much sought after brands. Keeping a finger on the pulse of the fluid world of fashion has helped Freshbydotun rise to the top of the Nigerian fashion industry.

With a range of stylish pieces, the elite detailing of the classy pieces will definitely bring out the gentleman in you. Add a classic Suave set to your wardrobe to enhance debonair to your casual collection.

Credits:

Designer: @freshbydotun

Photography: @tosin_josh

Muses: @iamvjadams @afrosikh

Styling/direction: @freshbydot

Publicist: @moafricapr