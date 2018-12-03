FreshByDotun in self-styled editorial titled 'The Style Connoisseur'

The latest collection by traditional menswear designer, Fresh2Dotun, is a colourful array of contemporary styles to suit the modern, stylish man.
Modelled by its creative director Adeyeye Adedotun who embodied his own style in the new photos said the inspiration behind the style connoisseur is to give a contemporary feel to our traditional attires in a fashionable, elegant and sophisticated way.
The pieces feature classic and wearable style for men who are unrepentant when it comes to style and modernity.
Photography- Tosin of tosin_josh photography @tosin_josh
Designed, styled and modelled - Adeyeye Adedotun of FreshbyDotun clothing @freshbydotun
Publicist: @moafricapr