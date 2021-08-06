First set of bridal hair styling graduates emerges from Lush Hair Academy

Earlier in the year Lush Hair officially launched its hairstyling academy to train both existing stylists and aspiring Nigerian youth who had picked up interest in professional hair making and styling in general.

The graduation ceremony held at the academy in Surulere and was well attended by few stylists, Lush hair staff, the major highlight was the surprise appearance of one of the brand Ambassadors- Denrele Edun to excite the graduates. The moment he walked into the hall; the house was razed down in ecstatic uproar.

According to the brand manager, Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkar who was visibly excited, she said “Today, we joyfully celebrate with our very first set of graduates of the Lush Hair Academy who have shown dedication and passion right from the commencement of the program, now they have become professional bridal stylists and we can’t be prouder."

We cannot contain our pride as what started off like an ordinary pea of idea has steadily metamorphosed into a life changing project for Nigerian youth who have chosen a path in hairstyling.

Loads of entries were received, 15 students followed through, it clearly shows dedication and hard work on their part, so we celebrate every one of them. We are most confident that they will excel out there as they have learnt from the best hands in the industry.

The graduates were all looking radiant, beautifully cladded in black attire paired with brand colour inspired stole uniformly hanged around their neck. They were formally presented with certificates in bridal styling and a parting gift from the Lush brand to start off their businesses.

Also speaking was Tobiloba Ogunbiyi, CEO- Tobbies Touch, the celebrity hairstylist who coached them from the basics through to completion “congratulations to all our students who benefited from first ever Lush Hair Academic scholarship. You should feel very proud finding yourselves at the starting point of this glorious adventure and we have no doubt that you will excel beyond expectations”

According to one of the graduates who also won the award of the best student 2021, Ogunseye Temitope said, “It’s such a happy moment which ordinary words cannot express, Lush Hair has made a significant impact in my life that cannot wiped out. Although, this knowledge was impacted at no cost at all, however, I promise to go out there and make the world proud of me”.

Lush Hair academy is currently open to receiving entries from individuals who are interested in learning hair styling from the basics also from others who intend to sharpen their skills while building on previous knowledge. Everyone is welcome to participate by reaching the team on their social platforms.

