FeW Models expands to scout for every woman across Africa

The goal is to discover, impact and generate wealth for women irrespective of their statistics or nationality.

Since its inception in 2014, FeW has received distinguishing recognition for its discovery of diverse and unique modelling talents and their placements in top international model management companies. Its operating strategy has also provided the agency with a unique advantage that allows a wide spectrum of collaborations across several international model management partners all over the world.

That is why the expansion and cancellation of the FeW's Next Face competition opens a platform for a wider range of opportunities within the modelling industry for African women.

At the launch of the agency's new organisational direction, Bolajo Fawehinmi, the founder and CEO of FeW, during her speech, stated that

"FeW is a company with a management capacity set at 50 talents yearly by choice and by our 2019 policy to keep and create a tailored management style for each managed talent. If we have the capacity (our wealth) of 50 while creating a platform to find 1, why not create a platform to have the 50 compete for a capacity that we can already give”In addition, she gave a brief account of the achievement of FeW.

“2021 ends our time at an amazing platform that has given us numerous names such as Eniola Abioro who at 2016 competition was discovered and began her international appearance in 2018 with an income less than 20,000 nairas, to a wealth generation valued since 2018 till date at over 1m dollars.

"Daberechi Kalu was our winner in 2016 with a wealth valued at not less than 300 thousand dollars. Dotain Yeshitela, our 2018 winner, was a girl who was a fresh graduate from high school and who depended on her parents for pocket money now with wealth valued at not less than 300 thousand dollars. We gave a platform to young talents to dream and generate their wealth, it’s time to expand that reach, to give the platform to EVERY WOMAN in the right deserving bracket".

Going Africa For Every Woman hopes to become an avenue to take modelling to all women.

