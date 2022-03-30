Fashion Police: Why Kim Kardashian's new style is a snooze fest

There was the famed Thierry Mugler dress she wore to the Met gala that looked wet and dripping but all so stunning.

In 2018, there was the Versace dress she wore when the Met Gala was themed heavenly bodies and she completely nailed the heavenly bodies theme.

We looked forward to what Kim would wear on the red carpet but now it feels like she is in a fashion rut of Balenciaga boots.

Ever since the 2021 Met Gala where she wore a black oversized shirt and thigh-high boots, it's been one monotonous look after the other.

Every time we see Kim since then she is wearing leather pants, a tube or a bikini. Either that or she wears a bodycon gown or a bodysuit with these same boots.

It’s almost as if she is not putting any new thought into how she looks or it is simply a lack of creative direction.

Some have said it is her contract with Balenciaga that is limiting her but Balenciaga sells a variety of outfits, why does Kim need just one type of the same outfits?

Perhaps, it is the comfort of finding something you think works for you and wearing it all the time but Kim, it doesn’t work anymore.

The first time we were amused, the second time a little excited but not anymore, we want the wow factor.

We didn’t realize how bored we were until we saw her at The Oscars 2022 wearing head to toe Balenciaga. It was a blue bodycon gown and she wore black boots again.

It gave us nothing, we felt neither happy nor impressed, even the hairstyling was boring, a ponytail to the Oscars, why?