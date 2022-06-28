All eyes were on Tems “Temilade Openiyi” on Sunday, June 26th, 2022 when she took home the award for Best International Act and Best Collaboration alongside Justin Bieber and Wizkid.
Fashion Police: Tems custom-made gown for her big night at the BETs
Tems dazzles in black at the 2022 BET Awards.
Tems has been trending since then, and why shouldn’t she? The category with which she won is huge, and for a relatively new act, she is doing well for herself and afro beats.
Tems wore a black gown. No surprises there because Tems loves to wear black.
For her look at the BET Awards, she sought the help of Dunsin Wright, her regular stylist. When I first saw the gown I thought it was a Roberto Cavalli but no, it was made by British-Turkey designer, Dilara Findikoglu.
The gown was made of sheer (Tems love sheer), with a high slit up to her thighs - very sexy - and a rectangular neckline that showed off the right amount of cleavage.
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and Tems was all blinged out in a Swarovski choker necklace and earrings.
Personally, I didn't like her hairstyling. It was a messy bun, and I felt it would have looked better if it wasn’t that messy plus, the hair aged her.
Notwithstanding, Tems was the queen of the ball and the belle of the night.
