Fashion Police: Tems custom-made gown for her big night at the BETs

Tems dazzles in black at the 2022 BET Awards.

Tems at the BET Awards 2022 [Instagram/Tems]
Tems at the BET Awards 2022 [Instagram/Tems]

All eyes were on Tems “Temilade Openiyi” on Sunday, June 26th, 2022 when she took home the award for Best International Act and Best Collaboration alongside Justin Bieber and Wizkid.

Tems has been trending since then, and why shouldn’t she? The category with which she won is huge, and for a relatively new act, she is doing well for herself and afro beats.

Tems wore a black gown. No surprises there because Tems loves to wear black.

Tems at the BET Awards 2022 [Instagram/Tems]
Tems at the BET Awards 2022 [Instagram/Tems]

Read also: How to dress like Tems

For her look at the BET Awards, she sought the help of Dunsin Wright, her regular stylist. When I first saw the gown I thought it was a Roberto Cavalli but no, it was made by British-Turkey designer, Dilara Findikoglu.

The gown was made of sheer (Tems love sheer), with a high slit up to her thighs - very sexy - and a rectangular neckline that showed off the right amount of cleavage.

Tems gown for the BET Awards [Instagram/Tems]
Tems gown for the BET Awards [Instagram/Tems]

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and Tems was all blinged out in a Swarovski choker necklace and earrings.

Personally, I didn't like her hairstyling. It was a messy bun, and I felt it would have looked better if it wasn’t that messy plus, the hair aged her.

Tems look for the BET Awards [Instagram/Tems]
Tems look for the BET Awards [Instagram/Tems]

Notwithstanding, Tems was the queen of the ball and the belle of the night.

