Fashion Police: Tems custom-made gown for her big night at the BETs

Tems has been trending since then, and why shouldn’t she? The category with which she won is huge, and for a relatively new act, she is doing well for herself and afro beats.

Tems wore a black gown. No surprises there because Tems loves to wear black.

For her look at the BET Awards, she sought the help of Dunsin Wright, her regular stylist. When I first saw the gown I thought it was a Roberto Cavalli but no, it was made by British-Turkey designer, Dilara Findikoglu.

The gown was made of sheer (Tems love sheer), with a high slit up to her thighs - very sexy - and a rectangular neckline that showed off the right amount of cleavage.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and Tems was all blinged out in a Swarovski choker necklace and earrings.

Personally, I didn't like her hairstyling. It was a messy bun, and I felt it would have looked better if it wasn’t that messy plus, the hair aged her.

