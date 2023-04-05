The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Fashion Police: Rating Liquorose’s birthday outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

For Liquorose’s birthday, she took posted three stunning pictures.

Liquorose's birthday photoshoot [Instagram]
Liquorose's birthday photoshoot [Instagram]

Recommended articles

Liquorose was styled by Medlin Boss and she looked quite glamorous in the pictures she posted.

Her first look was a black velvet gown designed by Medlin Boss Couture. She also wore gloves with multi-coloured rhinestones, the rhinestones on her outfit just seemed unnecessary and a bit childish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her second outfit was a white trench coat and black thighs by the same designer. We loved the platform heels so much, but we didn’t love the black thighs as much, we also felt the coat could be longer.

Her third outfit was a pink suit and mini skirt. We love the colour, it blends well with her skin tone, and the designs on the outfit had our attention. It was our favourite outfit.

Also, big props to hair and makeup team, they did a great job.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fashion Police: Rating Liquorose’s birthday outfits

Fashion Police: Rating Liquorose’s birthday outfits

5 best foods to eat after s*x

5 best foods to eat after s*x

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

The best 5 kinds of food to break your fast with

The best 5 kinds of food to break your fast with

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking palm wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking palm wine

Influencers in France might have to disclose the use of filters and photoshop or risk 2 years in prison

Influencers in France might have to disclose the use of filters and photoshop or risk 2 years in prison

How to eat healthy and remain fit during Ramadan

How to eat healthy and remain fit during Ramadan

The benefits of taking an appetite suppressant for weight loss

The benefits of taking an appetite suppressant for weight loss

3 relatable Nigerian wedding traditions

3 relatable Nigerian wedding traditions

5 ways to spot a s*x addict or know if you are one

5 ways to spot a s*x addict or know if you are one

5 Nigerian states commonly mistaken to be Hausa but they have their own languages

5 Nigerian states commonly mistaken to be Hausa but they have their own languages

Why native doctors use white chalk on their eyes

Why native doctors use white chalk on their eyes

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nengi recreated looks from many celebrities

5 times Nengi recreated looks from Beyonce, Rihanna and other celebrities

Who wore it best?

Who wore it better? Erica Nlewedim, Ini Dima-Okojie in a corset two-piece

Weekly outfit inspiration for working women [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Serwaa Amihere

Rating outfits from the premiere [Instagram]

Rating outfits from the 'Domitilla' premiere over 10