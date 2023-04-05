Fashion Police: Rating Liquorose’s birthday outfits

Liquorose was styled by Medlin Boss and she looked quite glamorous in the pictures she posted.

Her first look was a black velvet gown designed by Medlin Boss Couture. She also wore gloves with multi-coloured rhinestones, the rhinestones on her outfit just seemed unnecessary and a bit childish.

Her second outfit was a white trench coat and black thighs by the same designer. We loved the platform heels so much, but we didn’t love the black thighs as much, we also felt the coat could be longer.

Her third outfit was a pink suit and mini skirt. We love the colour, it blends well with her skin tone, and the designs on the outfit had our attention. It was our favourite outfit.