RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Fashion Police: Ranking Liquorose’s birthday outfits

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Here’s how we ranked Liquorose’s birthday outfits;

Liquorose's took alot of pictures for her birthdays [Instagram]
Liquorose's took alot of pictures for her birthdays [Instagram]

Reality TV Star, influencer and now author, Roseline ‘Liquorose’ Afije had a two-week birthday soiree. Her birthday was on March 31st, but she celebrated it for about two weeks.

Recommended articles

Her fans and brands surprised her with gifts and we were excited for her. She also had many photoshoots, we liked some of the pictures and disliked others.

Here is how we ranked them;

The boudior look was one of the best [Instagram/Liquorose]
The boudior look was one of the best [Instagram/Liquorose] Pulse Nigeria

Liquorose went the boudoir way with this blue lingerie. We loved it! Do we think she would have looked better without the chunky pearl earrings and a stud in its place? Yes! But as far as her birthday pictures went, this was pretty good.

This was also a really good look, one of her best [Instagram/Liquorose]
This was also a really good look, one of her best [Instagram/Liquorose] Pulse Nigeria

Come through Angel! The services of Ceo Luminee were sought for this and she delivered. The bodice is perfect, the detailing is intricate and the jacket makes the look edgy. But, without the jacket, the look is divine.

This was simple and cute [Instagram/Liquorose]
This was simple and cute [Instagram/Liquorose] Pulse Nigeria

Yes, girl! This is one sultry look! The mini gown with the nude underlay and the detailing on the torso is certainly giving. The hair and the heels look divine too.

The shoulder cape ruined this look [Instagram/Liquorose]
The shoulder cape ruined this look [Instagram/Liquorose] Pulse Nigeria

Take off that cape and maybe we will be able to stomach the outfit, there was just too much going on. The silk, the lace, the feathers, our eyes needed a break.

Liquorose was inspired by Nengi, they both look great [Instagram/Liquorose]
Liquorose was inspired by Nengi, they both look great [Instagram/Liquorose] Pulse Nigeria

This look is a copy of Nengi Hampson's Birthday look. I would much rather stick with Nengi’s. However, it was still a good look.

Take away the nude undergarment and you have a perfect look [Instagram/Liquorose]
Take away the nude undergarment and you have a perfect look [Instagram/Liquorose] Pulse Nigeria

This outfit would have been perfect if the tailor did not make the nude undergarment inside look like an ‘underskirt’ we wore in secondary school. The makeup was popping though.

We could do without the aso-ebi [Instagram/Liquorose]
We could do without the aso-ebi [Instagram/Liquorose] Pulse Nigeria

This aso-ebi look was completely unremarkable. It is not bad but it is not great either. Why would a young lady want to wear an aso-ebi?

Least favorite look from Liquorose [Instagram/Liquorose]
Least favorite look from Liquorose [Instagram/Liquorose] Pulse Nigeria

This picture garnered a lot of likes and it was even one of our best pictures of the week but the gown has some issues.

My guess is a lion-like gown was the idea, they almost got it but missed its way at some point. In her defence, it is supposed to look like a custom. But, the black backdrop did not make the picture look good at all.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fashion Police: Ranking Liquorose’s birthday outfits

Fashion Police: Ranking Liquorose’s birthday outfits

Dear women, men fake orgasms too: Here's how

Dear women, men fake orgasms too: Here's how

Seedorf, Okocha and Davido feature in the Heineken Novelty Face-Off

Seedorf, Okocha and Davido feature in the Heineken Novelty Face-Off

Style Inspiration: 5 of Rihanna's most fabulous maternity outfits

Style Inspiration: 5 of Rihanna's most fabulous maternity outfits

Top 5 locations for a destination wedding in Africa

Top 5 locations for a destination wedding in Africa

Lagos living: how to beat Lagos traffic

Lagos living: how to beat Lagos traffic

Skillpaddy: Why tech skills should be part of your relocation plans

Skillpaddy: Why tech skills should be part of your relocation plans

Eko Innovation Center & GDM Group debut with MARKHACK 1.0, Nigeria's first marketing and media hackathon

Eko Innovation Center & GDM Group debut with MARKHACK 1.0, Nigeria's first marketing and media hackathon

A trip down memory lane: The timeline of currency in Nigeria

A trip down memory lane: The timeline of currency in Nigeria

Trending

How to dress according to your body type

how to dress for your body shape

Top 10 fashionable females to grace the Big Brother Naija show so far

These women style never dissappoint [Instagram]

David Beckham’s first son marries Nicola Peltz: Details of her gorgeous gown

Brooklyn and Nicola at their wedding [Instagram/Vogue]

The exhausting life of a slay queen and baddie

Kylie is an original baddie [Instagram/Kyliejenner]