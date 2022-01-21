Fashion Police: Lenses on Angel Smith

In this hypersexual world, post about anything else you will get a few responses, but when it is sex and relationships, all eyes and ears will be on what you have to say.

So if we are to analyse the way Angel Smith, former Big Brother Naija contestant and Influencer dresses, we have to remember that sex appeal is a great commodity to have.

Pulse Nigeria

Female rappers like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Megan thee Stallion all leverage on this to become sensational and they do not rely on their music alone.

But even from pictures of her before the Big Brother House and things she wore in the Big Brother House, Angel has always been sparsely dressed such that when we see her, we think; 'this is Angel being Angel.'

Pulse Nigeria

In a way, we have even become desensitized to worst things like porn or soft pornographic content online that is why a woman’s cleavage is just one of those things.

Why should we even dictate what someone should wear, if they feel comfortable in it? Well, I do not think we should, but it is still advisable not to show all the parts of your body for people’s entertainment to avoid disrespect.

Pulse Nigeria

But then again, body positivity and so on and so forth.

So even if Angel’s outfits are not my cup of tea because it looks like half a yard of cloth wrapped around her body, it is still her choice how she wants to dress.

Modest Nigerians aren't so pleased with her style, but she doesn't care.