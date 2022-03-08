Fashion Police: Kim Kardashian wrapped herself in Balenciaga tape. Iconic or not?

She documented the entire process for her fans on her Instagram stories. It first began with her wearing a black bodysuit and then she was wrapped in tape.

There are so many comments to be made about the look;

First of all, how would she use the toilet if she wanted to?

Secondly, those around her reported she made a whooshing sound and looked incredibly uncomfortable when she walked.

If we agree that fashion is not for beauty, functionality, aesthetics and comfort but experimentation we can excuse anything.

Lady Gaga once wore raw meat to a red carpet and for the 2021 Met Gala, Kim went completely covered in black cloth, she couldn’t even see.

What fashion statement did she hope to make? Well, it created buzz, conversation and the look trended; trending is important too.

Thirdly, there was an easier way to wear the outfit. They could have made an actual outfit of tape instead of wrapping her and tearing her out of it but perhaps making a fashion statement was more important.

One can only speculate that the absence of Kanye West in her life because of their divorce has a role to play.

She might be trying different styles without relying on her husband's style who she credited as being a fashion inspiration.