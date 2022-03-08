RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Fashion Police: Kim Kardashian wrapped herself in Balenciaga tape. Iconic or not?

Some thoughts about Kim Kardashian Balenciaga yellow tape look.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga [Stylecaster]
Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga [Stylecaster]

Businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian wore caution tape with the words ‘Balenciaga’ for the Balenciaga winter/fall show 2022.

She documented the entire process for her fans on her Instagram stories. It first began with her wearing a black bodysuit and then she was wrapped in tape.

Kim documented the process on her Instagram story [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Kim documented the process on her Instagram story [Instagram/KimKardashian]

There are so many comments to be made about the look;

First of all, how would she use the toilet if she wanted to?

Secondly, those around her reported she made a whooshing sound and looked incredibly uncomfortable when she walked.

If we agree that fashion is not for beauty, functionality, aesthetics and comfort but experimentation we can excuse anything.

Lady Gaga once wore raw meat to a red carpet and for the 2021 Met Gala, Kim went completely covered in black cloth, she couldn’t even see.

What fashion statement did she hope to make? Well, it created buzz, conversation and the look trended; trending is important too.

Thirdly, there was an easier way to wear the outfit. They could have made an actual outfit of tape instead of wrapping her and tearing her out of it but perhaps making a fashion statement was more important.

One can only speculate that the absence of Kanye West in her life because of their divorce has a role to play.

She might be trying different styles without relying on her husband's style who she credited as being a fashion inspiration.

The lines between iconic and trashy fashion is a blur, a case in point is Rihanna’s new pregnancy look, but one thing for sure is Kim’s recent style is not ready to wear material.

