RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Fashion Police: Is Neo's style classic or ordinary?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

What's your opinion on Neo's styling and fashion?

Neo's style is neither a hit or a miss [Instagram]
Neo's style is neither a hit or a miss [Instagram]

When Neo Akpofure was in the Big Brother Naija House, he got the title ‘drip lord’ because he brought some of the most fashionable jackets to the show that season.

Recommended articles

But his style outside the house has been interesting to watch.

If there is one thing Neo is sure to do every time he steps out is to wear statement pieces like a classic jacket, designer shoes or a fabulous two-piece, but there are some issues with the way he styles himself.

www.instagram.com

Neo’s style is mix-matchy, especially with his colour coordination. It is incredibly colour coordinated, and even though that is a good thing, it can make the outfit a bit boring which brings me to the next thing.

Incredible styling will turn heads, but most times when we see his pictures, we look straight ahead.

www.instagram.com

It is not that it is outrightly terrible, it is 'just there'.

He isn’t doing anything wrong, but he isn't doing the right things either. It is not an outright fashion mistake, but he doesn’t deserve accolades either.

www.instagram.com

There is an adolescence to his clothes that reminds me of when I was in secondary school.

www.instagram.com

It is the usual baggy shirts, sneakers, round neck tees, sweatpants, jerseys and so on. The dreads adds a more juvenile quality to his outfits.

What else am I looking for when it comes to Neo's fashion and styling? Nothing, yet something is missing.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 natural ingredients that lighten sunburnt skin

5 natural ingredients that lighten sunburnt skin

Fashion Police: Is Neo's style classic or ordinary?

Fashion Police: Is Neo's style classic or ordinary?

Different caps and hats worn by African men

Different caps and hats worn by African men

Porcelain teeth veneers cost

Porcelain teeth veneers cost

Date ideas under N5,000

Date ideas under N5,000

9 Healthy food tips

9 Healthy food tips

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola