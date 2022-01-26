Fashion Police: Is Neo's style classic or ordinary?

But his style outside the house has been interesting to watch.

If there is one thing Neo is sure to do every time he steps out is to wear statement pieces like a classic jacket, designer shoes or a fabulous two-piece, but there are some issues with the way he styles himself.

Too much mix and match

Neo’s style is mix-matchy, especially with his colour coordination. It is incredibly colour coordinated, and even though that is a good thing, it can make the outfit a bit boring which brings me to the next thing.

No wow factor

Incredible styling will turn heads, but most times when we see his pictures, we look straight ahead.

It is not that it is outrightly terrible, it is 'just there'.

He isn’t doing anything wrong, but he isn't doing the right things either. It is not an outright fashion mistake, but he doesn’t deserve accolades either.

It is a little juvenile

There is an adolescence to his clothes that reminds me of when I was in secondary school.

It is the usual baggy shirts, sneakers, round neck tees, sweatpants, jerseys and so on. The dreads adds a more juvenile quality to his outfits.