Fashion Night Out: CLAN, Tanqueray - A cosmopolitan experience

Fashion Night Out (FNO) is an exquisite platform for treating fashion fanatics, influencers, art connoisseurs and other players within the fashion industry to an enthralling day of shopping and entertainment.

Drawing inspiration from HBO favourite, Sex and the City, FNO featured two unique experiences; an immersive experience of shopping with Tanqueray cocktail mentoring sessions and an aesthetically pleasing after-party led by DJ Wayne.

Diageo’s celebrity mixologist, Berg Baboyan, and Diageo Reserve Brand Ambassador, Lala Alakija, mentored guests with creative approaches to enjoying the rich and refreshing jumper flavours of Tanqueray cocktails, featuring an exotic array of citrus fruits, herbs and spices.

Guests at CLAN x TANQUERAY included Denola Grey, Eku Edewor, Lala Alakija, DJ Wayne, among others.

About Tanqueray

Charles Tanqueray was born in 1810 to a long line of English clergymen — father, grandfather and great uncle. Naturally, when it came time to pick a career, Tanqueray went with booze, founding a distillery with his brother in London in 1830.

While developing what would become his flagship recipe, Tanqueray stumbled upon his preferred method for distilling botanicals into a small quantity of neutral grain spirit before distilling the larger batch for the final time. It was one of the first innovations in botanical infusion, central to the whole “how-is-this-delicious-gin-not-vodka?” question.

Tanqueray is a dry, crispy gin with a rich jumper flavour that makes the most refreshing tasting gin and tonics with the driest of martini cocktails.

