Lisk is a fashion outfit that makes tailored custom made outfits and accessories. The brand is using technology as a means to bridge the gap in the fashion industry in Nigeria.

For their debut collection, LISK introduced the 'Inclusivity and Diversity Collection'. For its 2020 collection, LISK embodies what fashion is all about with regards to Individuality and Inclusion, Inspired by the everyday individual, this collection portrays an inclusion in fashion.

We have always been about the individual and we carefully tailor our outfits to suit them. We can’t help but show how versatile we are as we showcase different outfits that fit into the daily lifestyle of an individual from the board room to the Owambe and everything in between.

Thee campaign features Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Denola Grey, Idia Aisen, Damilola Ogunsi, Davou Pwajok and Tosin of The Styleinfidel.

According to their website, "At LISK Fashion for us is about individuality, the ability to buy and wear clothes that suits your style, specifications and body size. The beauty of a customer wearing an outfit jointly designed with us gives us so much joy and is our definition of success.

We are pioneering a technological revolution in the African fashion space by bringing so much ease into personalizing clothes and getting measured in the comfort of your room with your mobile device. The use of technology, excellent craftsmanship, quality and service using top notch tailoring technics makes our outfits the best available.

We pay attention to detail and our products are crafted with precision, extra details and care. We also gives the opportunity to pick from various options for a design from numerous lapel design options in suits to collar and cuff options in shirts and various styles for traditional wears across Africa.

We use the best quality of fabrics and our design team release new designs regularly which gives various options to select from."

Credits:

Photography - Insignia

Filming - Oluchi Nsofor

Stylist - The Styleinfidel Studio

Publicist - YD Agency