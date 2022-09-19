RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

FAME: The new feminine fragrance by Paco Rabanne

Temi Iwalaiye

Paco Rabanne may have outdone itself with this splendid new scent...

Tomike Adeoye
Tomike Adeoye

Fun was the theme of the night as Paco Rabanne unveiled FAME, its new feminine fragrance to a youthful, energized, stylish cheering crowd on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at Alliance Francais, Lagos, Nigeria.

There were countless picture spots and moments with an aisle of lights reminiscent of a proper celebrity red carpet to welcome guests, then there was The Heritage Room which had a pink robust floral wall at the end of it, before the main event which had a 360 video booth against a pink glittery FAME wall. There was also a fragrance bar where all in attendance could sample the latest fragrance.

Bolanle Olukanni
Bolanle Olukanni Paco Rabanne's FAME fragrance launches in Lagos The Glam Brand Agency

The delectable host for the evening- Bolanle Olukanni was clad in a pink mini dress and finished off her look with a pair of sunglasses to match the FAME bottle. She welcomed the audience into a Paco Rabanne themed room with the latest fragrance - FAME on display all around the room, with the main attraction for the night- the FAME robot (a life size version of the fragrance) center stage.

Following her welcome address, Bolanle invited Linda Angelos – Co founder Ella Afrique to say a few words to the thrilled audience. Linda thanked the audience for honoring the brands invite, thanked her team, partners, then announced that this is the first market in Africa to launch FAME. She highlighted that Nigeria outperforms other markets in Africa which is why they chose Nigeria to share the spotlight with other countries that are also currently launching FAME globally.

Elohor, Arese Ugwu & Tania Omotayo
Elohor, Arese Ugwu & Tania Omotayo Paco Rabanne's FAME fragrance launches in Lagos The Glam Brand Agency

Linda invited her Portfolio Manager, Edith Mahachi, to come up and say a few words. Edith echoed Linda and the brands excitement to have launched in Lagos first and encouraged the effervescent audience to engage with the life size robot while colorful hor d’oeuvres, champagne, cocktails and desserts made their way around the room.

The perfumers behind the scent are some of the industry’s hottest names - Dora Bagriche, Marie Salamagne, Alberto Morillas and Fabrice Pellegrin - pooled their creative geniuses and peerless know-how to deliver this ground breaking scent.

FAME features a star studded cast of notes that have never played together in a fragrance before - lush, succulent mango, delicate, airy, exceptionally pure jasmine, addictive, sensual, creamy incense.

Saskay, Mocheddah & Hadiza Lawal
Saskay, Mocheddah & Hadiza Lawal Paco Rabanne's FAME fragrance launches in Lagos The Glam Brand Agency

Embodied by a true icon, young American Actor, Elle Fanning, the FAME woman is the very essence of Paco Rabanne’s femininity. As radiant, self-confident, and multi-faceted as the couturier’s iconic muses, as ultramodern today as ever.

Playful, Sensual, Empowered & Irresistibly Parisian. She’s an icon. She’s a star. She is FAME, the covetable new feminine fragrance by Paco Rabanne.

Available in all Essenza stores nationwide.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

