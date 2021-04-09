2018 Miss Malaika Ghana winner, Mariam Owusu Poku popularly known as Mimi has tied the knot with her soul mate in a glamorous ceremony.

It was a beautiful and blissful gathering of beauty queens to support her.

Like most brides, Mimi wore a beautiful, princess-worthy, off-the-shoulder Kente made gown. She paired her stunning dress with simple makeup and an elegant hairstyle that made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

The groom, on the other hand, clad himself in a wrapped Kente and Ahenema. His royal hat is the right way of screaming tradition at the ceremony.

If you need inspiration on how to rock Kente adorably during your marriage ceremony, here are gorgeous photos of Mimi and her husband to inspire you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

[Photo: Chocolate Shot It]

