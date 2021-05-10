Essential clothing items and accessories every man should have
There are must-have casual clothing items and accessories for every man.
We don’t want you just wearing slippers, jeans and shirt, looking like the driver and not the person who is being driven.
All-white sneakers
It might be Nike, Adidas or Converse but the fact is an all-white sneakers makes your outfit look incredibly classy and refined. An added advantage is that it is easy to style because it goes with almost every colour.
A bomber jacket
A bomber jacket adds a compelling counterbalance to an ordinary round neck shirt.
A plaid shirt
A plaid shirt can be worn as a jacket and buttoned up. It should be a classic in every man’s wardrobe.
A plain white tee.
A plain white tee is the male version of a female's camisole. It would come in handy with the other essential items I would mention earlier
A gold chain
Every man needs a statement gold chain. it aids spice and everything nice to an outfit.
A bright coloured button-up shirt.
Don't wear boring colours all the time. Buy that yellow, red, green, pink shirt.
Two piece linen short and shirt
Nothing says I am having a relaxed weekend like a two piece short and shirt. Let those legs breathe!
