ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Emporio Armani introduces STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER, a limited edition fragrance celebrating Father's Day

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByNiyi

Emporio Armani introduces STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER, a limited edition fragrance celebrating Father's Day
Emporio Armani introduces STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER, a limited edition fragrance celebrating Father's Day

Emporio Armani is proud to announce the launch of STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER, a limited edition fragrance that unveils a new, sensual facet of the celebrated STRONGER WITH YOU fragrance collection. Just in time for Father's Day, this captivating scent is an embodiment of everlasting togetherness similar to a father’s love, and is available at all Essenza stores, both physical and online.

Recommended articles

Initially introduced in 2017, STRONGER WITH YOU captured the essence of powerful love, and now STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER takes it a step further, revealing a more passionate and sensual side of the fragrance that is suitable for both men and women.

Crafted as a Fougère Ambery fragrance, STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER offers a captivating scent that lingers on the skin. Inspired by the timeless radiance of the amber stone, this fragrance harmoniously blends an Amber accord at its base with top notes of mandarin and fresh lavender at its heart.

Perfumer Cécile Matton (MANE), the creator of the original STRONGER WITH YOU fragrance has masterfully composed STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER. With this limited edition, she infuses the fragrance with a contemporary Amber note, intensifying and prolonging its sensuality. The result is a deeper and warmer interpretation of the original fragrance, capturing the essence of an enduring connection, as if forged in family; a perfect gift for fathers and father figures this Father’s Day. On June 18, lovers of great fragrances will converge on the Essenza Store at The Palms, Lagos, to experience the STRONGER WITH YOU Amber and indulge in the opulent scent.

ADVERTISEMENT

In line with Armani’s commitment to sustainability, the Vanilla Bourbon Premium infuses the STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER with its balsamic and floral aspect, sourced from the mountainous Loky Manambato region of Madagascar, using a special extraction technique. Emporio Armani, in collaboration with local NGO Fanamby, supports a solidarity sourcing program that benefits local communities, providing reliable work and income to vulnerable individuals while promoting entrepreneurship.

Presented in the distinctive Emporio Armani fragrance glass bottle, STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER captures attention with its translucent ambery shade, reminiscent of the eternal glow of amber stone. The bottle is adorned with interlacing gold rings symbolizing the enduring bond of love. The golden-toned STRONGER WITH YOU cap, adds a touch of warmth and luxury to the overall design.

STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER joins the esteemed STRONGER WITH YOU fragrance collection, which includes STRONGER WITH YOU EAU DE TOILETTE, STRONGER WITH YOU ONLY EAU DE TOILETTE, STRONGER WITH YOU INTENSELY EAU DE PARFUM, and STRONGER WITH YOU ABSOLUTELY PARFUM. The new limited edition can be purchased at all Essenza stores nationwide or visit https://www.essenza.ng

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByNiyi

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emporio Armani introduces STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER, a limited edition fragrance celebrating Father's Day

Emporio Armani introduces STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER, a limited edition fragrance celebrating Father's Day

TECNO joins forces with VOGUE to redefine fashion photography at London Fashion Week

TECNO joins forces with VOGUE to redefine fashion photography at London Fashion Week

5 self-care tips for busy mothers

5 self-care tips for busy mothers

Wren Regent Properties CEO, Amara Musa, expands horizons, diversifies into the home fragrance industry with Nakama

Wren Regent Properties CEO, Amara Musa, expands horizons, diversifies into the home fragrance industry with Nakama

I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy

I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy

Our favourite celebrity outfits from 'The Flash' premiere

Our favourite celebrity outfits from 'The Flash' premiere

Stephanie Linus is effortlessly elegant at 2023 Tribeca festival

Stephanie Linus is effortlessly elegant at 2023 Tribeca festival

Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon sets new Guinness World Record

Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon sets new Guinness World Record

Nearly 40,000 Nigerian applications for Schengen visa failed in 2022

Nearly 40,000 Nigerian applications for Schengen visa failed in 2022

Top 3 surprising reasons to consider donating blood

Top 3 surprising reasons to consider donating blood

What is vulnerability, because I have really suffered

What is vulnerability, because I have really suffered

Make Music Lagos 2023 to unite music and business in spectacular showcase

Make Music Lagos 2023 to unite music and business in spectacular showcase

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The best-dressed celebs at #Aniike2023 [Instagram]

Our favourite celebrity outfits from Anita and Ikechukwu's vow renewal

Stephanie Linus stuns at Chanel Luncheon x Tribeca Festival 2023

Stephanie Linus is effortlessly elegant at 2023 Tribeca festival

This week's best pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Our favourite celebrity outfits from 'The Flash' premiere

Our favourite celebrity outfits from 'The Flash' premiere