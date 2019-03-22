Emerging menswear designer Patrickslim in collaboration with Just Adire presents 'The Modern Man' ft Ric Hassani

The decline in the appreciation of locally made fabrics such as Adire and the myth that these fabrics are mostly worn by women in Yorubaland, influenced the group’s exploration of the underlying history behind these fabrics.

Ademola Ogundele, one of the creative directors clarifies that each piece is tailored for fearless individuals to share their unique story with their style.

Check out their individual colorful summer collections below!

Credits:

brand: @patrickslimofficial

model: @richassani

stylist: @sheezylion

photography: @oluwatobbie