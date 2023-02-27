Before the elections, many tips were shared on how to dress to cast your vote, and many celebrities adhered to the dress code.
2023 Election: What your favourite celebrities wore to vote
Nigerian celebrities were active participants in this year’s election. Here’s how they dressed up to vote.
Recommended articles
Last week Saturday was a monumental time for many in Nigeria, it was the highly anticipated 2023 election, and the campaign had spanned months, with the various fractions debating online.
Here's what celebrities wore to vote for their candidates in the presidential and senatorial elections.
Toke Makinwa
Toke kept it simple in black thighs, a black t-shirt, a very large straw hat and her hand fan.
Diane Russet
Diane was cuter than ever in joggers, a tank top, a baseball cap and sunglasses.
Jemima Osunde and Adesua Etomi
Jemima wore a white two-piece and crocs while Adesua looked great in grey joggers, running shoes and a white crop top.
Osas Ighodaro
Osas took a nice picture after voting in yoga pants, a top and a baseball cap.
Taymesan
Tea by Tay podcaster looked great in his black shorts and t-shirt.
Mr Macaroni
Macaroni put on his activist garb, that green tracksuit.
Falz
Falz wore black shorts, a black t-shirt, black running shoes and dark shades.
Chioma Akpotha
Chioma wore a black shirt, jean trousers and a face cap.
Tacha
Tacha wore a dark tracksuit and bucket hat.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng