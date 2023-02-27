ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Election: What your favourite celebrities wore to vote

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerian celebrities were active participants in this year’s election. Here’s how they dressed up to vote.

Here's how your favourite celebrities dressed to vote [Instagram]
Here's how your favourite celebrities dressed to vote [Instagram]

Before the elections, many tips were shared on how to dress to cast your vote, and many celebrities adhered to the dress code.

Last week Saturday was a monumental time for many in Nigeria, it was the highly anticipated 2023 election, and the campaign had spanned months, with the various fractions debating online.

Here's what celebrities wore to vote for their candidates in the presidential and senatorial elections.

Toke Makinwa at her polling unit [Instagram/Tokemakinwa]
Toke kept it simple in black thighs, a black t-shirt, a very large straw hat and her hand fan.

Diane at her polling unit [Instagram/DianeRusset]
Diane at her polling unit [Instagram/DianeRusset] Pulse Nigeria

Diane was cuter than ever in joggers, a tank top, a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Jemima wore a white two-piece and crocs while Adesua looked great in grey joggers, running shoes and a white crop top.

Osas took a nice picture after voting in yoga pants, a top and a baseball cap.

Tea by Tay podcaster looked great in his black shorts and t-shirt.

Macaroni put on his activist garb, that green tracksuit.

Falz wore black shorts, a black t-shirt, black running shoes and dark shades.

Chioma wore a black shirt, jean trousers and a face cap.

Tacha wore a dark tracksuit and bucket hat.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

