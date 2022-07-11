There are many things a non-muslim can love about Sallah. There is the free meat, public holidays and the chance to see different beautiful Sallah outfits.
Eid Mubarak: 5 beautiful women who slayed their Eid outfits
Gorgeous women celebrating Eid Mubarak.
Muslim women are known for looking beautiful modestly. We scoured Twitter to bring you the best of the best.
Olive aesthetic
The colour of that agbaya is sending shivers down our spines plus the background and aesthetic make the picture one of the best.
Blue fantasy
Once again, it’s agbaya for the win. Her hair is packed in a beautiful way, and of course, the makeup pops!
Regal
No, she looked absolutely and positively royal. The Duchess of Cambridge needs to learn from her.
Damask dreams
The material used for this outfit is truly beautiful, paired with her soft glam makeup.
Bold and beautiful
It’s always delightful to see plus-sized women shine, and she is shining.
