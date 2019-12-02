It's no gainsaying when we say Ebuka never disappoints his fans with his statement looks and unique style.

He looked elegant and dapper as he hosted the grand finale of the 43rd Miss Nigeria pageant on Saturday, November 30, which took place at the Eko Convention Center, Lekki. The TV personality killed his hosting duties with two amazing outfits that caught our attention.

Ebuka made fashion statement as he hosts the 43rd Miss Nigeria pageant

He hosted the prestigious beauty pageant event alongside actress, Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju and they both look simply amazing.

See all the looks Ebuka rocked below.

Spot the details! Ebuka rocked a colorful sequin suit designed by DavidWej. The luxury look was complimented with a nicely placed bow tie and a black tie.

Agbada king! Ebuka 'slayed' in a customized Agbada apparel that had the paintings of a man with a microphone. The paintings depicts Ebuka's duty at the grand finale of the 43rd edition of Miss Nigeria pageant. He has officially launched us into another Agbada phase and we're loving it.