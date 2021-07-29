Style Inspiration: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is the most fashionable man in Nigeria

He is one of the most popular media personalities in Nigeria with a slew of hosting and presenting gigs underneath his belt.

His most known gig is as the host of the very popular Big Brother Naija show. Recently, Schick Magazine named him TV man of the decade.

In last five years, the trained lawyer has set himself apart as Nigeria's most stylish man.

Trend setter

Ebuka is the ultimate fashion influencer. His outfits get recreated and become trends.

An example is the connecting Agbada he wore for a wedding. That outfit went viral, and people started recreating it.

GQ certified

GQ is famous for having attractive men on their covers.

The magazine listed Ebuka as one of the most fashionable men on Instagram. He has also been featured in the magazine a couple of times.

Who are we to argue with GQ?

BB Naija outfits

Ebuka’s outfit change is a show on its own and an important part of the live eviction show on Big Brother Naija.

'Never to be caught unfresh'

Ebuka is always camera ready and never been caught slacking.