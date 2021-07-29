RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is the most fashionable man in Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

This week, we are drawing Style Inspiration from Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and naming him the most fashionable man in Nigeria.

Ebuka is styled by Style Infidel for Schick {schick}
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is certainly the most fashionable man in Nigeria with his style and charisma.

He is one of the most popular media personalities in Nigeria with a slew of hosting and presenting gigs underneath his belt.

Ebuka is styled by Style Infidel for Schick {schick}
Ebuka is styled by Style Infidel for Schick {schick} Pulse Nigeria

His most known gig is as the host of the very popular Big Brother Naija show. Recently, Schick Magazine named him TV man of the decade.

Ebuka is in a stripped long sleeved shirt, green pants and shoes from King David {schick}
Ebuka is in a stripped long sleeved shirt, green pants and shoes from King David {schick} Pulse Nigeria

In last five years, the trained lawyer has set himself apart as Nigeria's most stylish man.

Ebuka is the ultimate fashion influencer. His outfits get recreated and become trends.

An example is the connecting Agbada he wore for a wedding. That outfit went viral, and people started recreating it.

www.instagram.com
Ebuka in his signature Agbada {guardian ng}
Ebuka in his signature Agbada {guardian ng} Pulse Nigeria
A man recreating Ebuka's look {nairaland}
A man recreating Ebuka's look {nairaland} Pulse Nigeria

GQ is famous for having attractive men on their covers.

The magazine listed Ebuka as one of the most fashionable men on Instagram. He has also been featured in the magazine a couple of times.

Who are we to argue with GQ?

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Ebuka’s outfit change is a show on its own and an important part of the live eviction show on Big Brother Naija.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
Show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu [Instagram]
Show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Ebuka is always camera ready and never been caught slacking.

He is as they say on the streets, “never to be caught unfresh.”

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

