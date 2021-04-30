RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Ebuka dazzles in Agbada for his GQ feature

Temi Iwalaiye

Ebuka has a feature interview in men's magazine - GQ South Africa.

Ebuka is featured in GQ South Africa
Ebuka is featured in GQ South Africa

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is featured in May/June's edition of GQ South Africa and on his spread, he is dressed like a Yoruba angel, reminiscent of the famous picture of Olusegun Obasanjo with Jimmy Carter.

He is wearing an orange Agbada and cap from deco-d29 and beads from Lush Jewels.

Ebuka is not only known as a host but as an exceptional fashion icon.

He dazzles us on every Big Brother Naija eviction night with his unconventional outfits.

Ebuka wears impeccably tailored outfits, new designs and pushes the envelope when it comes to men fashion.

Ebuka is one of the most influential celebrities in Nigeria.

He is the famous host of the popular Big Brother Naija show, Rubbin Minds on Channels TV, and his BlackBox Interview series on Bounce TV Live.

In the interview, he discusses his childhood, describing it as 'happy'; he talks about his stay in the Big Brother Naija house, an experience he labels as 'weird'.

Ebuka, a qualified lawyer mentioned that he just went to Big Brother for fun and adventure, never really considering a career in Media.

But fate had something different for him.

Previously listed among the most fashionable men to follow on Instagram by GQ South Africa.

He is now listed and interviewed by GQ South Africa under the segment 'The TV personalities making power moves'.

This is impressive!

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

