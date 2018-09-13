Pulse.ng logo
Ebube Nwagbo launches new clothing line 'PoshedUp By Eb'

Ebube Nwagbo Nollywood actress launches new clothing line 'PoshedUp By Eb'

The clothing line gets inspiration from the actresses' favourite everyday fashionable looks, created specially for the everyday woman

  • Published:
play

Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo launches her new casual chic clothing line, 'PoshedUp by Eb'.

'PoshedUp by Eb' clothing line gets inspiration from the actresses' favourite everyday fashionable looks, created specially for the everyday woman.

play Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo strutting in the Bossette Shirt. (poshedupbyeb)

 

Fashion icon and Nollywood diva, Ebube Nwagbo, whose fashion sense has garnered lots of personal awards such as Encomium Magazine's Most Elegant actress of the year, Miss Tourism Nigeria style personality of the year award, and many more for her is out to raise the bar in the fashion industry.

play Ebube Nwagbo wearing the Blue Le'Boo Shredded Lounge Wear (poshedupbyeb)

 

In a series of photos dropped following the release, the actress teamed up with fellow celebrity, Idia Aisien and stunning looking models giving the clothes the best fit.

play Idia Aisien rocking the E.B Set by PoshedUp By Eb (poshedupbyeb)

 

Every piece from the clothing line reflects Ebube Nwagbo's personality and comes with a back story. This brand comes as a result of her collaboration with various Nigerian designers with the addition of her own style all into one.

play Amazing designs from the PoshedUp By Eb collection (poshedupbyeb)

 

It's a long list of elegant apparels by PoshedUp By Eb

It boasts of a variety of elegant apparels ranging from dresses, pants, tops, T-shirt, accessories, bags, lounge sets, kimonos, bodysuits, shirts, denims, and lots more.

play The patched-up backpack is also available by Poshedup by Eb (poshedupbyeb)

 

Speaking on the launch, Ebube Nwagbo said; “The brand’s uniqueness and versatility are demonstrated in every fashion piece from the brand as it effectively turns pieces into emotions, helping fashion lovers to express themselves freely”.

play Ebube Nwagbo in the 'I'm So Posh' Lounge wear (poshedupbyeb)

 

PoshedUp by Eb is driven with the purpose of changing the fashion industry with its unique assemblage of eclectic fashion wears for women loved and admired by all and sundry as well as the upwardly mobile women across the country and beyond.

play Sunglasses by Poshedup by Eb (poshedupbyeb)

The fashion market in Nigeria is a dynamic and a large one at that,but there's still a void to be filled. With increasing demands from fashion lovers PoshedUp by Eb is here to fill in that gap with comfort ,uniqueness and versatility demanded by contemporary fashion lovers.

To purchase any of this items, visit www.poshedupbyeb.com

