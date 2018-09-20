Duro Olowu's SS19 collection may just be one of his best yet

news

Duro Olowu is known for his incredible psychedelic prints and bringing a sense of playfulness to African fashion. After decades in the industry, the designer prves hes still got it with his SS19 collection and it may just be one of his best yet.

His latest collection is the epitome of the ideal summer closet. Duro mixes prints with stripes, florals and polka dot all making an appearance, sometimes in the same outfit; and it works!

He was inspired by the 1930s’ and Jazz Age heroines and the collection as a whole gives off a flirty, feminine and youthful vibe.

According to Vogue:

Duro Olowu’s knowledge of art history can only be described as astonishing. And each season, some fabulous unsung female artist appears on his mood board. For Spring, he pulled from a broader sweep of references, however, starting with Jazz Age heroines through to more contemporary muses. “Dressing how you want to feel” was how the designer summed up the spirit of his new collection.

Zora Neale Hurston through the lens of Carl Van Vechten, the famed Harlem Renaissance documentarian, was the first portrait of a lady that sprung to mind, at least in the silhouette. Long, languid dresses with a 1930s sway came collaged with Olowu’s signature prints—florals, polka dots, and a particularly charming butterfly print that covered a striking high-waisted pantsuit as well. There was an appealing airiness to the clothes. Indeed, even the most modest floor-length looks with full sleeves had an ease about them that belied their construction—the gorgeous blue floral number in the lineup is a good example, made with several layers of chiffon.

Singer Corinne Bailey Rae was among the guests who attended Olowu’s presentation at an elegant townhouse in Mayfair. The two-time Grammy winner seemed to be making a mental wish list of looks including a dazzling silver dupioni silk blouse that came with a matching maxi skirt. “1930s gone Space Age,” as Rae put it. You could imagine her casually throwing on one of the many new neatly cropped jackets for cocktail hour, too. Designs like these would surely bring a breath of fresh air to the red carpet.

