She's brought a certain panache to the Royal Family since she joined and her latest outfit shows why she's the most stylish Royal we've ever seen.

A heavily-pregnant Meghan and her husband Prince Harry landed in Casablanca late Friday night. To meet the crown Prince of Morocoo, Meghan wore a striking red Valentino smock dress and Valentino clutch purse paired with a pair of Gianvito Rossi stilettos. The stylish pair made quite the entrance for their 3-day official visit.

However, it was Meghan's nude Dior gown that quite literally, took our breath away. The glowing Duchess dazzled in a billowing kaftan-style Dior gown as she joined husband Prince Harry for a reception at the British ambassador's residence in Morocco on Sunday night.

Meghan, who is expecting her first child in April, looked radiant in the custom crystal-embellished cream gown, which she wore with pointed gold satin heels, a pair of exquisite diamond earrings and a satin clutch, also by Dior.

The royal newlyweds, who are on a three-day tour of the North African country, spent the evening speaking with military officers, disabled athletes and young business leaders.

Her culturally appropriate and devastatingly stylish Dior dress had exaggerated cape sleeves, crystal-encrusted trim and silky draping and was the perfect choice for Meghan's growing bump.