It's October 1st again; that time of the year when Nigerians at home and in diaspora make a special show of their love for the motherland. As expected we've got Nigerians proudly showing out in the country's green and white.

While you'll find a lot of that around today, we doubt any could possibly outshine or outdo these beauties by former BBN housemates, Wathoni and Dorathy, as well as the gorgeous and ever-smiling DJ Cuppy. See for yourself below:

1. Wathoni photographed by NetoCee

2. Dorathy photographed by Jide Odukoya

3. DJ Cuppy doing Cuppy things

And while you are here, you might as well check out this super dope collection Adidas just released for the Nigerian football team: