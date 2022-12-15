ADVERTISEMENT
Dorathy Bachor's style is a lesson for women with full chests

Temi Iwalaiye

This Big Brother Naija alumnus, Dorathy Bachor is known for her full bosom but not only that, her impeccable style,

Dorathy is famous for her saying, 'with her full chest'
When it comes to having a big bosom or breasts, how you dress makes all the difference. While many people think that women who have big breasts should constantly cover-up, this is far from the case.

Wearing well-fitted outfits might be the best thing for you as they don’t let your breasts hang all over the place but keep them firmly in place.

Jackets are always a good idea especially for occasions when you don’t want to draw a lot of attention to your breast.

If you have a full chest, then spend no expense to get the best bras you can find. It’s quintessential.

Buying clothes off the rank might not be the best idea, you need to fit them to how your body is, vis-a-vis bust to waist ratio.

Having a good posture, standing tall and having confidence is undeniably attractive and noticeable.

